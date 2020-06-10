Newport County: Club hopes fans will not ask for ticket refunds

Newport County have played home matches at Rodney Parade since 2012

Newport County have asked season ticket holders to help the club financially by not seeking refunds for cancelled fixtures.

League Two clubs voted unanimously on 9 June to conclude the campaign which was suspended in March due to coronavirus.

Newport had 10 remaining games, with four sides due to visit Rodney Parade.

The club, who have furloughed the majority of staff, are also asking individual match ticket holders to consider waiving a possible refund.

"The club appreciates season ticket holders for 2019-20 will miss four home matches as a result of the decision to end the season," read a statement.

"However, season ticket holders will be aware the savings received for purchasing a season ticket compared to buying a match day ticket for each home fixture amount to more than four 'free' matches a season.

"With this in mind, and with finances uncertain for all professional football clubs ahead of decisions regarding the 2020-21 season, the club would hope season ticket holders do not feel the need to request refunds."

The club went on to say they understand not all supporters will be in a position to help.

"These are difficult economic times for everyone, club and supporter alike," the statement added.

"We know many of you will be struggling and the club's Board has been reviewing its budgets and cashflow forecasts on a regular basis to take account of both the uncertainty over the end of the 2019- 20 season, and the likelihood of a significant period of the 2020-21 season being played behind closed doors."

Newport finished 14th in the League Two table calculated on a points per game system.