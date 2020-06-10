Scottish gossip: Hearts, Rangers, Motherwell, Lamie, Celtic, Hayes

The Old Firm colt teams league reconstruction plan put forward by Rangers is set to be kicked out. (Sun)

Hearts' bid for survival and Rangers' reconstruction plan will be discussed in an SPFL conference call on Wednesday morning. (Record)

Ricki Lamie is set to sign for Motherwell after departing from Livingston. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts and Partick Thistle have been offered fresh hope after French court rules that the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse was unlawful. (Sun)

Hearts midfielder Sean Clare speaks out on racism issues after joining Black Lives Matter march. (Record)

Dundee manager James McPake has called for clarity over the restart of the ScottishChampionship, amid continuing uncertainty over dates and format. (Courier)

Celtic players will arrive back to a sealed off Lennoxtown training facility, with an external security firm hired to ensure protocols are followed. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney says Jonny Hayes would be a major coup for the Dons after Celtic released the winger. (Record)

Out of contract Rangers midfielder Jason Holt faces a decision between finding a club in Scotland or in England, with QPR one of the clubs interested in securing his services. (Sun)