Ross County: Stuart Kettlewell to manage club as Steven Ferguson named CEO

Stuart Kettlewell (left) takes sole charge as manager while Steven Ferguson (right) becomes chief executive

Ross County have announced that Stuart Kettlewell will take sole charge of the club as manager.

Kettlewell has shared the role of co-manager with Steven Ferguson for the last two and a half years.

As part of an internal restructuring at the Scottish Premiership club, Ferguson has taken up the role of chief executive.

Coach Richie Brittain has been named as Kettlewell's assistant, with midfielder Don Cowie as first-team coach.