Ruaidhri Higgins: New Republic of Ireland chief scout 'confident in his ability'

Ruaidhri Higgins won a league title as a player with Dundalk in 2014

New Republic of Ireland chief scout and opposition analyst Ruaidhri Higgins says he is undaunted by the prospect of taking up his new role.

Former Dundalk assistant boss Higgins was appointed to the position by new Republic manager Stephen Kenny in May.

Higgins played under Kenny as a midfielder at Derry City.

"There are bigger names Stephen could have given this role to but he obviously trusts in what I do and the information I give him," said Higgins.

"I feel I know what I am capable of and Stephen recognises the value of what I can bring - when you get the chance to represent your country in such an exciting role it was hard to turn down," the 35-year-old told BBC Radio Foyle.

Higgins' role will include watching Republic of Ireland players in action with their clubs and reporting back, plus travelling across Europe to assess the strengths and weaknesses of future opponents.

"The information I will bring back will be crucial to how we are going to plan. It's an exciting role and you get to watch football for a living so what's not to like," he added.

"It's an opportunity to work with elite players, a great manager and coaching staff but I back myself and think I can handle it.

"I've been involved in a football environment since I was a 14-year-old at Coventry and I've been around a lot of high-profile players at certain points in my life.

"They are normal human beings and the information I've been given is that they're a fantastic group of lads who are well grounded."

Higgins explains that he has been "a thinker of the game from a very young age", a quality which has led him towards the coaching and analytical side of the game.

"I'm completely confident in my own ability and from a tactical point of view Stephen thinks I can bring plenty to the table.

"He respects my opinion and I obviously respect his. I'm sure with time the players will see the value of what I bring as well."