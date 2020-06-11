Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson named Scottish writers' young player of the year

Ferguson helped Aberdeen to the last four of the Scottish Cup and fourth place in the Premiership this season

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been named young player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association.

The 20-year-old has made 82 appearances for the Pittodrie side since moving from Hamilton Academical in 2018.

He beat competition from St Johnstone's Ali McCann, Motherwell's Allan Campbell and Hearts' Aaron Hickey.

Ferguson helped his side to the last four of the Scottish Cup, which is yet to be completed.