Port Talbot: Crown Prosecution Service drops match-fixing charges

Port Talbot Town FC play their home games at Victoria Road Stadium

The Crown Prosecution Service says that 11 people arrested over alleged match-fixing in a Welsh Premier League match in 2016 will not face criminal charges.

No-one has been charged since betting patterns on the Port Talbot Town v Rhyl match led to a police investigation.

Port Talbot lost 5-0 to Rhyl, who had not won in 17 games, on 9 April 2016.

South Wales Police submitted a file to the CPS which has considered the evidence and determined that "the legal test for a prosecution was not met".

In a statement Port Talbot Town Football Club welcomed the outcome of the investigation, adding: "The impact of the original allegations on the club has been significant and caused a great deal of hardship over the last five years as a result.

"However, we are now keen to move on from this," said the statement, "and continue the excellent rebuilding work already in progress."

South Wales Police said in a statement that "there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges in this case".

"South Wales Police has concluded its investigation into allegations of match-fixing of a Welsh Premier League fixture involving Port Talbot Town Football Club," South Wales Police said.

"A file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which was reviewed in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, and the decision was made that there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges in this case."

South Wales Police's economic crime unit started the investigation after receiving information from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Gambling Commission.

Eight men and three women - including players, staff and associates - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud.

At the time, Rhyl had not won a league match since they beat Airbus Broughton UK 1-0 on 23 October 2015.

Port Talbot were one place and 12 points ahead of Rhyl and had beaten them 4-0 less than two weeks before the match in question.

In a statement, the CPS told BBC Wales: "South Wales Police submitted a file to us to consider offences of Conspiracy to Defraud. We determined that, having considered all the evidence, the legal test for a prosecution was not met."

The Gambling Commission says it does not comment on individual cases.

The FAW has also been asked to comment.