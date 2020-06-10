Pauline Peyraud-Magnin: France goalkeeper to leave Arsenal Women

Goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin will leave Arsenal Women when her contract expires this summer.

The 28-year-old France international made 26 appearances in all competitions after joining from Lyon in 2018.

Peyraud-Magnin helped the north London club win the Women's Super League title in 2018-19.

"Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Pauline for her contribution to the team’s success," said a statement on the club website.

Arsenal finished the 2019-20 campaign third in the WSL table after the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic and the final standings were decided on a points-per-game ratio.