Premier League plans pre-match tributes to coronavirus victims

Premier League clubs returned to training in May

A minute's silence to remember those who have died with coronavirus is likely to take place before the first games after the Premier League restart.

The acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic and the efforts of frontline workers is expected at the opening two games on Wednesday and the first full round of fixtures.

Heart-shaped badges in tribute to the NHS are also set to be worn on kits.

A vote on return-to-play protocols will take place at a shareholders' meeting.

Thursday's discussions will include medical and operational plans for the resumption of matches, as well as player eligibility issues.

The Premier League will resume on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST, with Manchester City v Arsenal at 20:15.

All levels of football have been suspended since 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams returned to contact training at the end of May. In the latest round of testing at Premier League clubs, one person tested positive for Covid-19.

In April, top-flight players launched a "collective initiative" to help generate funds for the NHS and distribute them "where they are needed most".

The initiative - named #PlayersTogether - has been set up to "help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline" amid the coronavirus pandemic.