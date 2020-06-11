Tranmere Rovers to make 'approximately 20 staff' redundant at end of July

Tranmere won two successive promotions to reach League One, but will drop back into League Two after one season in the third tier

Tranmere Rovers are to make "approximately 20 staff" redundant.

Rovers say the "financial pressures" caused by the suspension of football, as well as dropping into League Two next season, have caused them to make the decision "with a very heavy heart".

Tranmere went down on average points per game after League One clubs voted to curtail the season on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rovers' alternative framework for a curtailed season was rejected by clubs.

They wanted a statistical margin for error, based on data from the past three years, to be factored into any points-per-game calculations. However, it did not gain enough support from other EFL clubs at Tuesday's vote.

The staff affected will leave the club at the end of July.

"With no prospect of an early return to football in front of paying crowds, the club's income streams are hugely reduced, potentially into 2021," a statement on the club website read.

"As a consequence, the club has made this incredibly difficult decision with a very heavy heart to ensure the club's financial security during these unprecedented times."