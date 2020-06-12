Scottish Gossip: Gordon, Celtic, Ojo, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Kilmarnock

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has rejected Celtic's offer of a contract on reduced terms and talks are now on hold. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo believes the Black Lives Matter movement can change a world in which racism is "everywhere". (Evening Express)

Motherwell are in talks to sign former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Scott Fox, who had been a target for Kilmarnock.(Record)

Killie are expected to move for Richard Tait, who is out of contract after leaving Well.(Sun)

Ross County hope to beat Kilmarnock to the signing of Aaron McGowan, who was most recently at Hamilton. (Record)

The SPFL are prepared to have talks with Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack this weekend as he considers a u-turn on his opposition to a 14-team Premiership. (Sun)

Ross County and several Championship clubs are against the suggested 14-10-10-10 model for league reconstruction, meaning it could face being rejected. (Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will continue their support for the 14-10-10-10 proposal. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Celtic winger James Forrest is looking forward to facing brother Alan next season, with his sibling having joined Premiership rivals Livingston from Ayr United. (Herald - subscription required)

Paul Paton fears former club Dunfermline Athletic will be forced to sell forward Kevin Nisbet to Dundee United for a reduced price. (Courier - subscription required)

West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass has opened the the door to a Scotland return, having retired from international duty last year. (Herald - subscription required)