Premier League return: Club-by-club guide

One hundred days after Leicester City hammered Aston Villa 4-0 on 9 March, the Premier League resumes on Wednesday with the first of 92 games to be played behind closed doors over the next six weeks.

Relegation-threatened Aston Villa's home match with European hopefuls Sheffield United (18:00 BST) marks the restart of the 2019-20 season, which was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Liverpool, who lead the table by 25 points, are all but certain to be crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years, there are lots of other issues to be resolved.

Who will qualify for the Champions League? Which teams will be relegated? Will bottom club Norwich pull off a great escape?

Here, BBC Sport assesses each club as they get ready to return to action.

AFC Bournemouth

Position: 18th Last league result: 7 March - lost 2-1 to Liverpool (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Callum Wilson - 8

What's happened during lockdown? The coronavirus pandemic hit hard at Bournemouth when first-choice keeper Aaron Ramsdale tested positive for the virus in May and self-isolated for two weeks. Winger Harry Wilson, who has scored seven goals in 23 league appearances, has had his loan spell from Liverpool extended to cover the remainder of the season.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Crystal Palace (19:45 BST) Home Wed 24 June Wolves (18:00) Away Wed 1 July Newcastle (18:00) Home Sat 4 July Man Utd (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Tottenham (20:00) Home Sat11 July Leicester (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Man City (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Southampton (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Everton (15:00) Away

Will Bournemouth survive? It seems a long time ago when Bournemouth were THIRD in the table after a Friday night win at Southampton on 20 September. Eddie Howe's side resume the season in the bottom three, without a win in four, and in grave danger of ending a five-season stay in England's top flight. Their remaining nine games include two trips to Manchester to face United and City - as well as a home game with Champions League-chasing Leicester. However, they pushed runaway leaders Liverpool in their last game - James Milner's superb clearance from Ryan Fraser denying the Cherries a point at Anfield.

Key stat: After a run of 15 Premier League games without a goal, Callum Wilson has scored three in his past six.

Arsenal

Position: 9th Last league result: 7 March - beat West Ham 1-0 (h)Leading Premier League scorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 17

What's happened during lockdown? It was the shock news boss Mikel Arteta had tested positive for coronavirus in March that prompted the Premier League to hold an emergency meeting which led to the league being suspended. Since the Gunners last played, Sir Chips Keswick has retired as Arsenal chairman after seven years in the role.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Wed 17 June Man City (20:15 BST) Away Sat 20 June Brighton (15:00) Away Thu 25 June Southampton (18:00) Away Wed 1 July Norwich (18:00) Home Sat 4 July Wolves (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Leicester (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Tottenham (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Liverpool (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Aston Villa (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Watford (15:00) Home

Will Aubameyang spark a late flourish? With 10 games left, Arsenal are as close to the relegation zone as they are to third spot. Unai Emery is long gone and the Gunners have collected 17 points from Mikel Arteta's first 10 league games in charge. A Champions League spot could be asking too much but a top-five finish is still within reach, especially as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances. If the Gabon striker scores in the first game back against Manchester City, he will be the sixth fastest player to reach 50 in the competition.

Key stat: Boss Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in all seven of his away games in all competitions for the Gunners (W3 D4).

Aston Villa

Position: 19th Last league result: 9 March - lost 4-0 to Leicester (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Jack Grealish - 7

What's happened during lockdown? Villa's first-team players, coaches and senior management announced in April they would defer 25% of their salaries for four months to ease the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Wed 17 June Sheffield United (18:00 BST) Home Sun 21 June Chelsea (16:15) Home Wed 24 June Newcastle (18:00) Away Sat 27 June Wolves (12:30) Home Sat 4 July Liverpool (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Man Utd (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Crystal Palace (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Everton (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Arsenal (15:00) Home Sun 26 July West Ham (15:00) Away

Still hope for Villa? Dean Smith's side featured in the last match before the Premier League season was suspended - a 4-0 drubbing at Leicester. The Carabao Cup finalists are two points from safety but have one game in hand over the teams around them. However, they struggle for clean sheets and five of their remaining 10 games are against top-seven clubs. Villa have never needed Jack Grealish more.

Key stat: Villa have lost their past four Premier League matches.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Position: 15th Last league result: 7 March - drew 0-0 with Wolves (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Neal Maupay - 8

What's happened during lockdown? Three Brighton players tested positive for coronavirus. In May, forward Glenn Murray said Premier League teams were being "put under pressure" to return to action too soon.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Arsenal (15:00 BST) Home Tue 23 June Leicester (18:00) Away Tue 30 June Man Utd (20:15) Home Sat 4 July Norwich (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Liverpool (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Man City (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Southampton (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Newcastle (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Burnley (15:00) Away

Will Brighton win a game before season finishes? There might be five teams below Brighton in the table but the Seagulls remain the only side without a win in the Premier League in 2020. That has to change if they are to stay out of the bottom three, yet Graham Potter's side face a tough run-in which includes back-to-back home games against Liverpool and Manchester City. The away match at bottom club Norwich on 4 July could go a long way to determining their Premier League future.

Key stat: Brighton have gone 240 minutes - four hours - without scoring a Premier League goal.

Burnley

Position: 10th Last league result: 7 March - drew 1-1 with Tottenham (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Chris Wood - 11

What's happened during lockdown? In May, Clarets assistant manager Ian Woan tested positive for coronavirus. Winger Robbie Brady has extended his contract at Turf Moor until the end of next season.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Mon 22 June Man City (20:00 BST) Away Thu 25 June Watford (18:00) Home Mon 29 June Crystal Palace (20:00) Away Sat 4 July Sheff Utd (15:00) Home Wed 8 July West Ham (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Liverpool (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Wolves (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Norwich (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Brighton (15:00) Home

Another top-seven finish? The Clarets secured a place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League after finishing seventh in 2017-18. They resume their campaign in 10th spot and - barring away games at Manchester City and Liverpool - face a decent run-in which has the potential to propel them higher up the table. Much will depend on the form of Chris Wood, who has netted 11 league goals this season. Wood, who has been receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, is the third Burnley player to net more than 10 times in a Premier League campaign after Ashley Barnes last season (12) and Danny Ings in 2014-15 (11).

Key stat: After a run of four consecutive defeats, Burnley are unbeaten in their past seven in the Premier League.

Chelsea

Position: 4th Last league result: 8 March - beat Everton 4-0 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Tammy Abraham - 13

What's happened during lockdown? Chelsea have agreed a deal with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, who has a release clause of about £54m. Meanwhile, midfielder N'Golo Kante resumed full contact training having trained alone because of his concerns about contracting coronavirus.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sun 21 June Aston Villa (16:15 BST) Away Thu 25 June Man City (20:15) Home Wed 1 July West Ham (20:15) Away Sat 4 July Watford (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Crystal Palace (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Sheff Utd (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Norwich (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Liverpool (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Wolves (15:00) Home

Champions League next season? Frank Lampard's first season as Chelsea boss has provided many positives - not least the form of young players such as Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori, who have all flourished in the first team. A top-four finish would be a decent return, but with Manchester United three points behind, there is still work to be done.

Key stat: Chelsea have not won any of their four away Premier League games in 2020.

Crystal Palace

Position: 11th Last league result: 7 March - beat Watford 1-0 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Jordan Ayew - 8

What's happened during lockdown? Chairman Steve Parish announced in March all employees would receive full pay during the coronavirus outbreak.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Bournemouth (19:45 BST) Away Wed 24 June Liverpool (20:15) Away Mon 29 June Burnley (20:00) Home Sat 4 July Leicester (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Chelsea (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Aston Villa (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Man Utd (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Wolves (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Tottenham (15:00) Home

Will Palace pick up where they left off? Having won their previous three games without conceding, Palace were a team in form before the league was suspended. Jordan Ayew will be key as Palace face five teams currently sitting in the top six during the run-in. Ghana forward Ayew's eight Premier League goals have been worth 14 points to Palace this season.

Key stat: Crystal Palace last won four Premier League games in a row in August 2018.

Everton

Position: 12th Last league result: 8 March - lost 4-0 to Chelsea (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin - 13

What's happened during lockdown? Left-back Leighton Baines, 35, has been offered a one-year extension to his contract while defender Yerry Mina is set to miss the restart after picking up a muscle injury in training.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sun 21 June Liverpool (19:00 BST) Home Wed 24 June Norwich (18:00) Away Wed 1 July Leicester (18:00) Home Sat 4 July Tottenham (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Southampton (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Wolves (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Aston Villa (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Sheff Utd (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Bournemouth (15:00) Home

Will Toffees delay Liverpool title party? Everton were embarrassed by Chelsea last time out and they could be unwilling hosts for a Liverpool title party in their first game back. Should Manchester City lose at home to Arsenal on 17 June, Liverpool will be champions if they beat their neighbours at Goodison Park on 21 June.

Key stat: Everton are winless in three Premier League games (D1 L2), though they are unbeaten in seven at Goodison Park.

Leicester City

Position: 3rd Last league result: 9 March - beat Aston Villa 4-0 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Jamie Vardy - 19

What's happened during lockdown? Manager Brendan Rodgers says he "had no strength" after contracting the coronavirus in March. Full-back Ricardo Pereira will miss the rest of the season after damaging his knee ligaments.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Watford (12:30 BST) Away Tue 23 June Brighton (18:00) Home Wed 1 July Everton (18:00) Away Sat 4 July Crystal Palace (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Arsenal (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Bournemouth (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Sheff Utd (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Tottenham (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Man Utd (15:00) Home

Will Vardy fire Leicester into Champions League? Sitting third, eight points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, Leicester are well placed to clinch a Champions League spot. Jamie Vardy scored two goals in his last match and now has scored 99 in the Premier League. His next strike will see him become the 29th player to reach a century in the competition, and the 16th to do so for a single club.

Key stat: Leicester are winless in their past three Premier League away games (D1 L2), failing to score in their past two.

Liverpool

Position: 1st Last league result: 7 March - beat Bournemouth 2-1 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Mohamed Salah - 16

What's happened during lockdown? Midfielder Adam Lallana, who was set to leave on a free transfer on 30 June, has agreed to extend his deal until the end of the season. Liverpool players took a knee around the centre circle at Anfield in a message of support following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sun 21 June Everton (19:00 BST) Away Wed 24 June Crystal Palace (20:15) Home Thu 2 July Man City (20:15) Away Sat 4 July Aston Villa (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Brighton (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Burnley (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Arsenal (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Chelsea (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Newcastle (15:00) Away

Will Reds finish the job quickly? Twenty-five points clear at the top, it is a matter of when - not if - Liverpool are crowned champions. They could do it in their first game back at Everton or it may take a little longer. But when you have waited 30 years to win the league, a week or two more is not going to hurt. Jurgen Klopp's side could finish a remarkable campaign with an astonishing 109 points and just one defeat. Will they have the title in the bag by the time they go to nearest rivals Manchester City on 2 July?

Key stat: Liverpool have been behind at some point in each of their last three Premier League games, after a run of 15 straight games without trailing.

Manchester City

Position: 2nd Last league result: 8 March - lost 2-0 to Manchester United (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Sergio Aguero - 16

What's happened during lockdown? Forward Sergio Aguero announced in May that players are "scared" about the prospect of returning to action amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) is expected to announce its decision on City's appeal against their two-year European ban in the first half of July.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Wed 17 June Arsenal (20:15 BST) Home Mon 22 June Burnley (20:00) Home Thu 25 June Chelsea (20:15) Away Thu 2 July Liverpool (20:15) Home Sat 4 July Southampton (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Newcastle (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Brighton (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Bournemouth (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Watford (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Norwich (15:00) Home

More silverware for City? Pep Guardiola's side looked tired and distinctly second best in their last league outing, a 2-0 defeat at neighbours Manchester United. Will they have a spring in their step for the last 10 league games? Having won the Carabao Cup, City could still end the season with three trophies as they battle for the Champions League and FA Cup. However, hopes of a third straight Premier League title have all but vanished.

David Silva ends a glorious decade of success at Manchester City at the end of this season

Key stat: Manchester City have lost seven Premier League games this season, one more than they had in their previous two campaigns combined.

Manchester United

Position: 5th Last league result: 8 March - beat Manchester City 2-0 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Marcus Rashford - 14

What's happened during lockdown? Forward Odion Ighalo has extended his loan deal at Manchester United until January 2021. In May, United announced the coronavirus pandemic had cost them an initial £28m - and expect the final figure to be far higher.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Fri 19 June Tottenham (20:15) Away Wed 24 June Sheff Utd (18:00) Home Tue 30 June Brighton (20:15) Away Sat 4 July Bournemouth (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Aston Villa (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Southampton (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Crystal Palace (20:00) Away Sat 18 July West Ham (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Leicester (15:00) Away

Will United make Champions League? There was evidence Manchester United were starting to get their act together before the suspension of the Premier League. Since launching November with defeat at Bournemouth, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team have beaten Manchester City twice, and restart the season unbeaten in 11 league and cup matches. Sitting fifth in the table, they are three points off a Champions League spot with nine games left.

Forward Odion Ighalo has extended his loan deal at Manchester United until January 2021

Key stat: Manchester United are unbeaten in five Premier League games, winning three and drawing two.

Newcastle United

Position: 13th Last league result: 7 March - beat Southampton 1-0 (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Jonjo Shelvey - 5

What's happened during lockdown? Negotiations for a Newcastle United takeover, understood to be worth £300m, have been taking place since the Magpies last played a match.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sun 21 June Sheff Utd (14:00) Home Wed 24 June Aston Villa (18:00) Home Wed 1 July Bournemouth (18:00) Away Sat 4 July West Ham (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Man City (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Watford (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Tottenham (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Brighton (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Liverpool (15:00) Home

Will takeover talk inspire Magpies? After being thumped 5-0 at Leicester on 29 September, Newcastle sat second bottom in the table with boss Steve Bruce bemoaning his side's "complete surrender". They then went and beat Manchester United and things have steadily improved. But will talk of a £300m takeover inspire or hinder the team on the pitch? The Magpies won at Southampton last time out to climb eight points above the relegation zone. Barring a catastrophe, they can start planning for another season in the Premier League.

Allan Saint-Maximin scored Newcastle's winner in their last match at Southampton in March

Key stat: Newcastle are the joint-lowest home scorers in the Premier League this season (12), and are yet to score more than twice in any of their 14 league games at St James' Park this season.

Norwich City

Position: 20th Last league result: 7 March - lost 1-0 to Sheffield United (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Teemu Pukki - 11

What's happened during lockdown? In April, Norwich announced the suspension of football would cost them between £18m and £35m. The Canaries have agreed to sign Luxembourg forward Danel Sinani from F91 Dudelange on a three-year contract, while a Norwich player was one of two people to test positive for coronavirus from the 1,200 Premier League tests conducted on 11 and 12 June.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Fri 19 June Southampton (18:00 BST) Home Wed 24 June Everton (18:00) Home Wed 1 July Arsenal (18:00) Away Sat 4 July Brighton (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Watford (20:00) Away Sat 11 July West Ham (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Chelsea (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Burnley (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Man City (15:00) Away

A summer miracle for the Canaries? With matches against fellow strugglers Brighton, Watford and West Ham still to come, Norwich fans will still retain a flicker of hope their team can get out of trouble. Six points from safety, it is not looking good for the Premier League's bottom club who have been unable to string a consistent run of wins together since winning the Championship last season. To survive they need Teemu Pukki, who has not scored in his past five league games, to be firing on all cylinders along with Argentine midfielder Emiliano Buendia, who has seven assists in the Premier League this season.

Teemu Pukki is Norwich's leading scorer with 11 goals but has not scored in the past six league and cup games

Key stat: Norwich have the lowest shot conversion rate of any side in the Premier League this season, converting just 25 of their 335 efforts so far (7.5%).

Sheffield United

Position: 7th Last league result: 7 March -beat Norwich 1-0 (h) Leading Premier League scorer: John Fleck, Lys Mousset - 5

What's happened during lockdown? Captain Billy Sharp and vice-captain Oliver Norwood have signed contract extensions along with forward David McGoldrick. In April, players joined manager Chris Wilder and chief executive Stephen Bettis in agreeing partial pay and bonus deferrals during the pandemic.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Wed 17 June Aston Villa (18:00 BST) Away Sun 21 June Newcastle (14:00) Away Wed 24 June Man Utd (18:00) Away Thu 2 July Tottenham (18:00) Home Sat 4 July Burnley (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Wolves (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Chelsea (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Leicester (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Everton (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Southampton (15:00) Away

Heading to Europe? The Blades have provided one of the most romantic stories of the Premier League season. A League One club in 2016-17, they are now competing for a place in Europe after an astonishing return to the top flight. Chris Wilder's side have been a breath of fresh air and, with 10 matches to go, are well placed to challenge for a place in the Champions League. If they win their game in hand at struggling Aston Villa, the Blades will move above Manchester United - and two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Key stat: Sheffield United have lost just two of their 13 away games in the Premier League this season (W4 D7), with those defeats coming against the current top two sides Liverpool and Manchester City.

Southampton

Position: 14th Last league result: 7 March - lost 1-0 to Newcastle (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Danny Ings - 15

What's happened during lockdown? Striker Shane Long has signed a two-year extension to his contract, while manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a penned a new four-year contract until 2024.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Fri 19 June Norwich (18:00 BST) Away Thu 25 June Arsenal (18:00) Home Sun 28 June Watford (16:30) Away Sat 4 July Man City (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Everton (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Man Utd (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Brighton (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Bournemouth (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Sheff Utd (15:00) Home

From humiliation to survival? It is eight months since Saints suffered a humiliating 9-0 home defeat at the hands of Leicester. "The performance was a disaster," boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said afterwards. Southampton have since bounced back - so much so that they sit seven points above the relegation zone, while Austrian Hasenhuttl has signed a new contract. Only the current top four clubs have won more Premier League away games than Southampton this season. Wins at Brighton, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leicester and Crystal Palace have proved invaluable, although Saints head into the restart on the back of four defeats in five league games.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a signed a contract until 2024

Key stat: Following a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, Southampton have lost five of their past seven in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur

Position: 8th Last league result: 7 March - drew 1-1 with Burnley (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Harry Kane - 11

What's happened during lockdown? Forward Harry Kane announced in May he was back in training following a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, midfielder Dele Alli has been suspended for one match by the Football Association over a post on social media about coronavirus.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Fri 19 June Man Utd (20:15 BST) Home Tue 23 June West Ham (20:15) Home Thu 2 July Sheff Utd (18:00) Away Sat 4 July Everton (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Bournemouth (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Arsenal (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Newcastle (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Leicester (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Crystal Palace (15:00) Away

Has break helped Spurs? Before the temporary closure of the Premier League, Jose Mourinho looked miserable, his side had forgotten how to win and how to defend. Will they bounce back for the last nine games? Eighth in the table, seven points off a Champions League spot, Spurs still have plenty to play for - not least north London bragging rights on 11 July. No side has kept fewer clean sheets in the Premier League than Tottenham this season (4). The last time they'd kept as few clean sheets after 29 Premier League games was in 2006-07.

Key stat: Tottenham are averaging just 12.1 shots per game in the Premier League this season, their lowest on record across a single campaign in the competition since 1997-98.

Watford

Position: 17th Last league result: 7 March - lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Troy Deeney - 6

What's happened during lockdown? In May, captain Troy Deeney said he would not return to training because of fears for his family's health amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has since returned, while keeper Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year contract.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Leicester (12:30 BST) Home Thu 25 June Burnley (18:00) Away Sun 28 June Southampton (16:30) Home Sat 4 July Chelsea (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Norwich (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Newcastle (15:00) Home Wed 15 July West Ham (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Man City (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Arsenal (15:00) Away

New manager bounce gone? Nigel Pearson's arrival at Vicarage Road in December sparked an upturn in results as Watford beat Manchester United, Aston Villa, Wolves and Bournemouth. However, despite an eye-catching 3-0 win over runaway leaders Liverpool, there is evidence the new manager bounce might be wearing off. The Hornets are level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth and need goals, but have failed to score in a league-high 13 different games this season.

Troy Deeney has been involved in six goals in his past six Premier League home games (four goals, two assists)

Key stat: Watford have won just one of their past seven Premier League games.

West Ham United

Position: 16th Last league result: 7 March - lost 1-0 to Arsenal (a) Leading Premier League scorer: Sebastian Haller - 7

What's happened during lockdown? Players agreed to defer part of their wages because of the pandemic, with manager David Moyes, vice-chairman Karren Brady and finance director Andy Mollett taking a 30% pay cut.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June Wolves (17:30 BST) Home Tue 23 June Tottenham (20:15) Away Wed 1 July Chelsea (20:15) Home Sat 4 July Newcastle (15:00) Away Wed 8 July Burnley (20:00) Home Sat 11 July Norwich (15:00) Away Wed 15 July Watford (20:00) Home Sat 18 July Man Utd (15:00) Away Sun 26 July Aston Villa (15:00) Home

Will West Ham's home form improve at empty London Stadium? The Hammers are in a mess. Level on points with Bournemouth, who are in the relegation zone, they have won just one of their past nine Premier League games (D2 L6), beating Southampton 3-1 in their last home game. They've not won back-to-back Premier League games at the London Stadium since September. In addition, West Ham have lost their past eight Premier League games against sides starting the day in the top half of the table. With matches against Wolves (sixth), Tottenham (eighth), Chelsea (fourth) and Manchester United (fifth) still to come, they need to address that quickly.

Key stat: West Ham have lost more points - 22 - from winning positions than any other side in the Premier League this season.

Wolves

Position: 6th Last league result: 7 March - drew 0-0 with Brighton (h) Leading Premier League scorer: Raul Jimenez - 13

What's happened during lockdown? Forward Patrick Cutrone, who is on loan at Fiorentina in Italy, tested positive for coronavirus in March.

Remaining fixtures Date Opponents Venue Sat 20 June West Ham (17:30 BST) Away Wed 24 June Bournemouth (18:00) Home Sat 27 June Aston Villa (12:30) Away Sat 4 July Arsenal (15:00) Home Wed 8 July Sheff Utd (20:00) Away Sat 11 July Everton (15:00) Home Wed 15 July Burnley (20:00) Away Sat 18 July Crystal Palace (15:00) Home Sun 26 July Chelsea (15:00) Away

Back-to-back top-seven finishes? Wolves have followed on from where they left off last season when they finished seventh to qualify for the Europa League. Despite playing 48 league and cup games already this season, they are on course for another top-seven finish. Nuno Espirito Santo's side restart two points behind fifth-placed Manchester United and are still in the Europa League. A season which started way back on 25 July with a Europa League qualifier against Crusaders may yet end in celebration.

Key stat: Wolves are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W2 D3), keeping a clean sheet in four of those matches.