Irish Cup: IFA plan to complete competition as clubs prepare for crucial vote on Premiership outcome

Crusaders players celebrate after beating Ballinamallard in last year's Irish Cup final
The IFA hope to finish the 2019/20 Irish Cup as clubs prepare for this evening's vote on how the this season's Premiership should be concluded.

The Irish Cup is at the semi-finals stage, with a European spot going to the winners if it is completed.

There are two options for the NIFL vote - a two-round series of games to finish the season is option one.

If that's rejected final positions will be decided by a mathematical model.

It is also understood clubs would not pay for any possible Covid-19 testing.

More to follow.....

