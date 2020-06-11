Irish Cup: IFA plan to complete competition as clubs prepare for crucial vote on Premiership outcome
- From the section Irish
The IFA hope to finish the 2019/20 Irish Cup as clubs prepare for this evening's vote on how the this season's Premiership should be concluded.
The Irish Cup is at the semi-finals stage, with a European spot going to the winners if it is completed.
There are two options for the NIFL vote - a two-round series of games to finish the season is option one.
If that's rejected final positions will be decided by a mathematical model.
It is also understood clubs would not pay for any possible Covid-19 testing.
More to follow.....