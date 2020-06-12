Clark Robertson: Rotherham defender targeting Scotland call-up

Clark Robertson says playing for Rotherham in the Championship will boost his Scotland hopes

Clark Robertson believes there is "no reason" he cannot play for Scotland if he impresses in England's Championship next season.

His club Rotherham secured automatic promotion after League One sides voted to end the season.

Robertson, 26, hopes first-team football back in the second tier will "catch the eye" of Steve Clarke.

"I have still got ambitions of playing for Scotland," the former Aberdeen defender said.

"I think you have got to be playing at the highest level to do that, hopefully playing in the Championship will enable me to get to that level."

Robertson represented Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level, and revealed former Scotland boss Alex McLeish came to watch him while playing in the Championship in season 2018-19, before Rotherham were ultimately relegated.

He left local club Aberdeen five years ago and spent three years at Blackpool before joining Rotherham, where he plays as a centre-back.

"I maybe have gone a little bit under the radar since I came down to England," Robertson, who has been out with a foot injury since January, added. "I think when I left a lot of Aberdeen fans maybe wrote me off and didn't think I would make it.

"But I always had the belief and determination that coming down to England would kick-start my career and it has done. I had injury problems at Aberdeen but the three seasons at Blackpool, I didn't really have any injuries at all.

"I am feeling fitter than I ever have been and my body feels strong again."