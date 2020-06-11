Bolton Wanderers: Chief executive Emma Beaugeard leaving club

Bolton finished bottom of League One after the season ended early

Bolton Wanderers chief executive Emma Beaugeard is to leave the role.

Beaugeard became CEO in August 2019 when Football Ventures (Whites) Limited bought the club.

Bolton, who were relegated to League Two this season, said she would remain "short term" during the transition.

"The survival and wellbeing of Bolton is paramount and with the decimating effects of the pandemic and relegation there needs to be cost reductions and a restructure," she said.

"I am stepping down but not away as Bolton are firmly lodged in my heart and I will be looking forward, as many will, to coming to games in the future and watching the Wanderers rise again."