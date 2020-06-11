Oldham Athletic: Club repay debt to former owners

Oldham finished 19th in a shortened League Two season

Oldham Athletic have said they will avoid administration after repaying money owed to two former owners.

Documents filed to Companies House confirm the amount owed by the financially-troubled League Two side to Brass Bank - owned by Danny Gazal and Simon Blitz - has been settled.

Oldham were due in court this month over the matter.

In a statement, the club said "administration proceedings are now at an end".

The club had been facing the prospect of having 12-point deduction imposed on them if they were placed into administration.

While Oldham owner Abdallah Lemsagam has settled the debt, the club is still working on buying their Boundary Park ground from Brass Bank.

A deal for the stadium was agreed in March.