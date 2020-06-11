Irish Premiership: MLAs request briefing from IFA outlining plans to conclude season

The Irish FA must inform Uefa of how they plan to finish the current season on Friday

MLAs have called on the Irish Football Association to brief them on how they intend to end the current season during the Covid-19 crisis.

The move comes as senior clubs in the Irish Premiership are considering plans put forward by the Northern Ireland Football League which administers the top tier of local football.

Clubs had originally been offered the opportunity to play two more games or end the season with placings decided by a mathematical formula.

Talks are continuing with a decision delayed until Friday, when the league organiser is required to inform Uefa of their plan.

Members of Stormont's Communities committee said they would like to see written details from the IFA.

The Association runs the Irish Cup, which has been paused at the semi-final stage.

MLAs said it was important the Association provided clarification on how the season would end and what the impact would be on members of staff who had been placed on furlough.