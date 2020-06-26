Norwich City v Manchester United

Norwich forward Teemu Pukki hasn’t scored from open play in 14 games

TEAM NEWS

Norwich's top scorer Teemu Pukki could be recalled, while Marco Stiepermann might play for the first time since being cleared of having Covid-19.

Defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram are all out for the remainder of the season.

Jesse Lingard is fit for Manchester United after illness and is likely to feature as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to make several changes.

Centre backs Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich have lost both their league games at home since the restart without looking like scoring, and things seem pretty bleak for them at the bottom of the table. I can't see them staying up.

The Canaries knew at the start of the season that they were gambling when they chose not to spend big on new players after getting promoted.

In a way, this is a free hit for them and a chance to forget about that side of things - but this is a bad time for anyone to be playing United because they are flying.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have won 10 of the past 12 meetings at Carrow Road spanning 29 years.

United have won seven of the past eight meetings home and away, with the exception being a 2-1 league defeat at Old Trafford in December 2015.

Norwich lead by three wins to two in previous FA Cup meetings but lost 0-2 at home in the most recent encounter back in January 1994.

Norwich City

This is Norwich's first FA Cup quarter-final since the 1991-92 season.

Norwich are winless in seven FA Cup games at Carrow Road since beating Burnley 4-1 in the third round in 2012 (D3, L4).

Their previous three FA Cup ties this season were all away. They beat Preston 4-2, Burnley 2-1 and knocked out Tottenham on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Teemu Pukki is without a goal from open play in 14 appearances since 14 December.

Manchester United