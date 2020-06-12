Ashleigh Neville: Tottenham Hotspur full-back signs new deal
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ashleigh Neville has signed a new two-year deal with the Women's Super League side.
The 27-year-old made 12 league starts in the club's first top-flight season, helping them finish seventh.
Neville joined Spurs from Coventry United in 2017 and helped them gain promotion to the WSL in 2018-19.
"My first season in the WSL was something I've dreamt of my whole life and I can't thank everyone enough for another memorable year," she said.