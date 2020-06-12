Antonee Robinson: Wigan Athletic defender back in training

Antonee Robinson's last appearance for Wigan was in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on 28 January

Wigan's Antonee Robinson has returned to training after undergoing treatment on a heart issue detected during a failed transfer to AC Milan in January.

The 22-year-old defender was poised to make a seven-figure move to the Serie A side, only for an irregular heart rhythm to show up during his medical.

He has since had further tests and treatment and returned "without the need for further medical procedures".

"It has been a challenging time," said Robinson.

Robinson's return to football comes after months of treatment with the Championship club's medical staff and an independent cardiologist.

In March, it was revealed that the former Everton trainee would undergo cardiac ablation, which the NHS website describes as a "procedure that very carefully destroys the diseased area of your heart and interrupts electrical circuits".

Robinson said he is "glad" to be back in training ahead of the second tier's resumption in England on 20 June, after football's three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the last few months, with a special thanks to club doctor Jonathan Tobin, the club's medical staff and all of the team involved at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital," he said.

"I can't wait to get back to doing what I love."