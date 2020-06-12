Marcus Maddison among six Peterborough United departures

Marcus Maddison has scored 10 goals in 26 appearances for Peterborough this season

Midfielder Marcus Maddison's is among six out-of-contact players to leave Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old last featured on 11 January before moving to Hull City on loan later that month.

The stint with Hull came after a transfer to Charlton had fallen through over personal terms.

Goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O'Malley, defender Rhys Bennett, and midfielders Alex Woodyard and Callum Cooke join Maddison in leaving Posh.

Of those departing, Maddison is the longest-serving player having scored 62 goals in 249 appearances since joining from Gateshead in 2014.

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: "I would like to thank the six players for their efforts on behalf of the football club and wish them well for the future."