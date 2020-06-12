League One play-offs: Wembley to stage final on 13 July as dates are confirmed

Fleetwood hope to reach another Wembley final after beating Burton Albion in the 2014 League Two play-offs

Wembley Stadium will host the League One final on Monday, 13 July, after dates were confirmed for the division's play-off fixtures.

The final will follow two weeks after League Two's promotion showpiece at the national stadium on 29 June, with Championship dates yet to be confirmed.

The two-leg League One semi-finals will have staggered kick-offs on the same dates, Friday 3 July and Monday 6 July.

Portsmouth host Oxford in the first leg, while Fleetwood welcome Wycombe.

The meeting of Pompey and Oxford on the Friday will start at 17:30 BST, with the Fleetwood-Wycombe game beginning at 19:30.

Monday's return fixtures will see Oxford v Portsmouth at 17:00 BST, with Wycombe v Fleetwood again kicking off at 19:30.

League One and Two clubs voted on Tuesday to end the regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic, using a points-per-game average to decide the final league table placings.

Wycombe and Oxford, placed third and fourth after the average points had been calculated, have home advantage in the potentially crucial second-leg.

Wanderers were not even in the top six before the season was ended, but nudged Peterborough out of the top six as they moved up from eighth.

The Championship final will also be staged at Wembley with play-off dates to be confirmed before or once the regular season matches have been concluded on 22 July.