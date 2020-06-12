Neil Doncaster open to using Hampden, Celtic Park & Ibrox for SPFL games

Hampden normally hosts Scotland and Queen's Park home games and national cup semi-finals and finals

Scotland's "really big stadia" could be used as venues for Scottish fixtures with fans in attendance as lockdown restrictions are eased, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Hampden, Murrayfield, Celtic Park and Ibrox all have capacity above 50,000.

Doncaster say clubs can be "creative" with how they accommodate supporters while social distancing is in effect.

"The sooner we can get fans back in stadia the better it is going to be for everyone," Doncaster told Sky Sports.

"We've got a number of really first-rate stadia in Scotland in addition to Murrayfield and Hampden Park, clearly Ibrox and Celtic Park, they are really big stadia that will certainly enable social distancing to be conducted if that is what needs to be done.

"We don't yet know what the arrangements might be to enable fans back into stadia but it's likely that there's going to be some form of social distancing required at least in the early stages and clearly the bigger stadia that you've got to play with the easier that will be."

The Scottish Premiership hopes to start the 2020-21 season in August, most likely behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Rugby estimate around 10,000 fans could attend Murrayfield under the current two-metre physical distancing government guideline, but that could rise to 30,000 if restrictions are relaxed and Hearts and Hibernian have held talks about using the rugby stadium for their matches.

