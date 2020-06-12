Aston Villa Women to play home games at Walsall's Banks's Stadium

Aston Villa Women's home games next season are set to kick off at 17:30 BST

Newly-promoted Aston Villa will play their Women's Super League home games at Walsall's Banks's Stadium.

Villa, who were awarded the FA Women's Championship title last week, have agreed a two-year groundshare deal with the League Two side.

The 11,000-capacity ground will be one of the biggest in the WSL.

Villa's women had previously played their home matches at Midland League side Boldmore St Michael's home ground in Sutton Coldfield.

"Walsall have hosted England women's national team games in the past, so we are excited to work alongside the club to host regular women's football fixtures in women's professional football," Villa's sporting director Eniola Aluko told the club website.

Villa clinched the English second-tier title on average points per game having been six points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United when matches were curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.