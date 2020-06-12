Keith Hill: Bolton Wanderers boss to leave after relegation from League One

Keith Hill has managed teams in 680 games in the English Football League and cup competitions

Manager Keith Hill will leave Bolton Wanderers when his contract expires at the end of June following the club's relegation from League One.

The 51-year-old former Rochdale boss was appointed last August, three days after Football Ventures (Whites) Limited had completed its takeover.

Wanderers, who started the season with a 12-point deduction for entering administration, finished bottom.

Hill's assistant David Flitcroft will also leave at the end of the month.

The pair, who also worked together at both Rochdale and Barnsley, guided Bolton to six wins in 35 matches.

Chairman Sharon Brittan said the club believed it "to be in the best interests that we have a fresh approach to our management and coaching structure for next season and beyond".

Bolton, relegated from the Championship only 12 months ago, endured a tumultuous build-up to the 2019-20 season, having been threatened with expulsion from the English Football League before Football Ventures' protracted takeover eventually went through.

With the majority of the club's senior players having left, they were fielding sides made up almost entirely of youth-team players at the start of the campaign - including their youngest-ever side against Coventry City on 10 August.

They had to wait until 22 October for their first win - a 2-0 success at Bristol Rovers - and they had gone eight games without victory prior to the season being suspended on 13 March because of coronavirus.

They will join fellow relegated teams Tranmere Rovers and Southend United in the fourth tier next season.