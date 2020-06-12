Liverpool title win would be tinged with disappointment - McManaman

Media playback is not supported on this device Incredible scenes at Liverpool Champions League victory parade

Liverpool winning the Premier League in an empty stadium would be "tinged with disappointment", says their former midfielder Steve McManaman.

The 2019-20 season will be completed behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the leaders returning at Everton on 21 June.

The Reds are 25 points clear as they seek a first league title for 30 years.

"It'll be fantastic when it happens but the fans are not going to be there," McManaman said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Further down the line, the fans will be allowed in, they can celebrate properly then and have a parade round the city.

"But you saw the reaction of the fans when Liverpool brought home the Champions League. If they win the league after 30 years, they will celebrate, but it won't be the same as being at the ground and celebrating with the team."

Defeat by Watford just before the league was suspended means Liverpool cannot match Arsenal's 2003-04 record of winning the league unbeaten.

But Jurgen Klopp's side can comfortably surpass Manchester City's record points tally of 100 from 2017-18. The Reds can reach 109 if they win all their remaining games.

"Their league record is phenomenal," McManaman said. "Great teams go on to win then win again and be serial winners, but in a one-off season, Liverpool will go down as the best really.

"It's a great game first up. It's a derby match so they'll have to be at it straight away, they'll have to hit the ground running. And I think they will now say 'we've got nine games left, we want to beat Manchester City's record'."