Kevin Ellison: Morecambe release the second oldest player in the EFL, at the age of 41

Kevin Ellison scored his final Morecambe goal in a 202 draw with Northam,pton last September

Veteran forward Kevin Ellison has been released by Morecambe at the age of 41 after 10 seasons with the League Two club, in which he scored 88 goals.

Ellison, the second oldest player in the English Football League, who was with his ninth different club, hopes to continue playing.

And he is now considering his options in non-league football.

One possibility would be a return to one of his former clubs Chester, who now play in National League North.

He is understood to have already spoken to the sixth-tier side, who are waiting to discover if there will be play-offs to end their season.

Ellison, who signed a one-year deal last summer, is one of two 41-year-olds to have played in the EFL this season - but is 23 days younger than Crawley's Dannie Bulman.

The former Leicester City, Stockport County, Lincoln City, Chester City, Hull City, Tranmere Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City striker has made 658 league appearances, but has not played since New Year's Day.

He has not played non-league football in over 20 years, since leaving Altrincham to sign for Leicester for £50,000 in February 2001.

Morecambe have also released Barry Roche, Adam Buxton, Andrew Tutte, Ritchie Sutton, Tom Brewitt, Michael Howard, Rhys Oates, Lamine Jagne and Kyle Hawley.

Carlos Mendes Gomes, Alex Kenyon, Steven Old, Cole Stockton, Aaron Wildig and Jordan Slew have been offered new one-year deals.