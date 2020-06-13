Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker is SFWA player of the year

Odsonne Edouard scored 22 goals in 27 Premiership appearances this season

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has been named player of the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association.

The 22-year-old Frenchman beat competition from Celtic teammate Callum McGregor, Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland.

Edouard was the Parkhead side's top scorer with 28 goals.

He helped his team claim the Premiership title, the League Cup and a semi-final place in the Scottish Cup, which is yet to be completed.

Edouard's accolade marks the seventh consecutive year the award has gone to a Celtic player, while Neil Lennon was named the SFWA manager of the year.