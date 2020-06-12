Match ends, Granada CF 2, Getafe 1.
Granada v Getafe
Line-ups
Granada
- 1Dantas da Silva
- 16DíazBooked at 10mins
- 6SánchezBooked at 90mins
- 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 15Neva
- 21HerreraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 70'minutes
- 4GonalonsBooked at 49minsSubstituted forEtekiat 59'minutes
- 2FoulquierSubstituted forVico Villegasat 45'minutes
- 24FernándezBooked at 16mins
- 23MachísSubstituted forVallejoat 85'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCortés Herediaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Martínez
- 8Eteki
- 12Azeez
- 13Escandell
- 14Vico Villegas
- 17Bastião Dias
- 18Cortés Heredia
- 20Vallejo
- 31Rodríguez
- 40Santos da Costa
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 90mins
- 2Dakonam
- 16EtxeitaBooked at 23mins
- 17Olivera
- 12NyomSubstituted forNdiayeat 84'minutes
- 5EteboBooked at 61mins
- 24TimorSubstituted forDuroat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 15CucurellaSubstituted forKenedyat 78'minutes
- 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forRodríguezat 60'minutes
- 19Molina
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 4Cabaco
- 6Chema
- 8Portillo
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Ndiaye
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 25Kenedy
- 26Duro
- 28Poulolo
- Referee:
- David Medié Jiménez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 2, Getafe 1.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Fede Vico.
Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Damián Suárez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Hugo Duro (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Hugo Duro is caught offside.
Foul by Fede Vico (Granada CF).
Hugo Duro (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).
Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Antoñin (Granada CF).
Hugo Duro (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Jesús Vallejo replaces Darwin Machís.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Hugo Duro replaces David Timor.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Amath Ndiaye replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.
Foul by Gil Dias (Granada CF).
Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 2, Getafe 1. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gil Dias.
Offside, Getafe. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.
Foul by Gil Dias (Granada CF).
Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).
Goal!
Goal! Granada CF 1, Getafe 1. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darwin Machís following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Gil Dias replaces Yangel Herrera.
Substitution
Substitution, Granada CF. Antoñin replaces Roberto Soldado.
Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Getafe).
Booking
Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.