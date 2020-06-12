Spanish La Liga
Granada2Getafe1

Granada v Getafe

Line-ups

Granada

  • 1Dantas da Silva
  • 16DíazBooked at 10mins
  • 6SánchezBooked at 90mins
  • 22Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 15Neva
  • 21HerreraBooked at 68minsSubstituted forBastião Diasat 70'minutes
  • 4GonalonsBooked at 49minsSubstituted forEtekiat 59'minutes
  • 2FoulquierSubstituted forVico Villegasat 45'minutes
  • 24FernándezBooked at 16mins
  • 23MachísSubstituted forVallejoat 85'minutes
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCortés Herediaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Martínez
  • 8Eteki
  • 12Azeez
  • 13Escandell
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 17Bastião Dias
  • 18Cortés Heredia
  • 20Vallejo
  • 31Rodríguez
  • 40Santos da Costa

Getafe

  • 13Soria
  • 22SuárezBooked at 90mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 16EtxeitaBooked at 23mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 12NyomSubstituted forNdiayeat 84'minutes
  • 5EteboBooked at 61mins
  • 24TimorSubstituted forDuroat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 15CucurellaSubstituted forKenedyat 78'minutes
  • 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forRodríguezat 60'minutes
  • 19Molina

Substitutes

  • 1Chichizola
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 4Cabaco
  • 6Chema
  • 8Portillo
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Ndiaye
  • 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
  • 25Kenedy
  • 26Duro
  • 28Poulolo
Referee:
David Medié Jiménez

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamGetafe
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home17
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Granada CF 2, Getafe 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Granada CF 2, Getafe 1.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Jorge Molina (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xabier Etxeita (Getafe).

Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Fede Vico.

Foul by Carlos Fernández (Granada CF).

Mathías Olivera (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Damián Suárez (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Hugo Duro (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Offside, Getafe. Damián Suárez tries a through ball, but Hugo Duro is caught offside.

Foul by Fede Vico (Granada CF).

Hugo Duro (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yan Eteki (Granada CF).

Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antoñin (Granada CF).

Hugo Duro (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Jesús Vallejo replaces Darwin Machís.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Hugo Duro replaces David Timor.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Amath Ndiaye replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.

Foul by Gil Dias (Granada CF).

Kenedy (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Carlos Neva (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Allan-Roméo Nyom (Getafe).

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 2, Getafe 1. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gil Dias.

Offside, Getafe. Mathías Olivera tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Kenedy replaces Marc Cucurella.

Foul by Gil Dias (Granada CF).

Marc Cucurella (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Domingos Duarte (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe).

Goal!

Goal! Granada CF 1, Getafe 1. Carlos Fernández (Granada CF) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Darwin Machís following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Gil Dias replaces Yangel Herrera.

Substitution

Substitution, Granada CF. Antoñin replaces Roberto Soldado.

Yan Eteki (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oghenekaro Etebo (Getafe).

Booking

Yangel Herrera (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27184563313258
2Real Madrid27168349193056
3Sevilla28148641291250
4Real Sociedad27144945331246
5Getafe28137838271146
6Atl Madrid271112431211045
7Valencia28111073839-143
8Granada28125113533241
9Villarreal27115114438638
10Ath Bilbao2791082923637
11Osasuna2781093438-434
12Levante28104143240-834
13Real Betis2889113845-733
14Alavés2788112937-832
15Real Valladolid27611102333-1029
16Eibar2776142741-1427
17Celta Vigo27511112234-1226
18Mallorca2774162844-1625
19Leganés2758142139-1823
20Espanyol2748152346-2320
View full Spanish La Liga table

