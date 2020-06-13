SPFL reconstruction: Partick Thistle urge clubs to do 'right thing' and back plan

Partick Thistle were relegated when the Scottish Championship was curtailed

Partick Thistle have urged fellow SPFL clubs to do "the right thing" and back league reconstruction.

Scotland's 42 senior sides have until 10:00 BST on Monday to indicate whether they support a change to a permanent 14-10-10-10 format next season.

Thistle were relegated from the second tier, with Hearts and Stranraer also demoted from their respective divisions, when last season was ended.

"Our plea is simple: choose to do no harm," chairperson Jacqui Low said.

"Let's be blunt in our plea to fellow clubs so that there's no misunderstanding. Use this opportunity to do something positive for our game - right the wrongs done to us and a number of other clubs.

"Don't use your vote to settle old scores. Don't reinforce rivalries between clubs just to keep fans happy. Don't turn a blind eye because it doesn't impact on you - this time.

"If this vote collapses because people cannot set aside self-interest and ego, our game potentially faces irreparable damage and ongoing division for many years to come.

"Recognise there will be far-reaching consequences of your actions for Thistle and everyone associated with the club," Low added. "If that doesn't matter to you, then focus on doing the right thing for Scottish football."

The Maryhill club were bottom of the Championship, two points behind Queen of the South with a game in hand, when the SPFL's resolution to end the season was passed by 81% of clubs.

Thistle's situation is compounded by the uncertainty over whether League One clubs will be able to play next season. The Premiership aims to begin behind closed doors on 1 August, and Championship clubs have been balloted on an October start, but the bottom tiers have no date in place.

Low says they will be the "hardest hit" of Scotland's clubs.

"We stand ready, willing and able to play, including behind closed doors. But today, we still don't know when or even if we will play football next season.

"Does anyone in Scottish football believe we deserve to be punished with a double whammy like this? Which club would find it acceptable if they were in our shoes? Not one of them."