David McGoldrick: Sheffield United striker signs two-year contract extension

David McGoldrick (right) joining Sheffield United from Ipswich in 2018

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick has signed a contract extension until summer 2022.

McGoldrick, 32, scored 15 goals in 45 games to help the Blades win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

The Republic of Ireland international is yet to score in the top flight this season.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be spending the next two years, so I'm over the moon to sign this extension," McGoldrick said.