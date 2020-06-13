Match ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Erling Braut Haaland comes off bench to head late Borussia Dortmund winner
Erling Braut Haaland's remarkable season continued as he came off the bench to score a 95th-minute winner for Borussia Dortmund at Dusseldorf.
Dortmund looked to be losing ground at the top of the Bundesliga after a frustrating display which saw a goal ruled out by VAR for handball.
But Haaland, 19, came up with his 11th league goal in 12 appearances with a deft flicked header.
Dortmund are four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
More importantly perhaps, Haaland's goal means there is also a four-point gap to RB Leipzig in third - who won again on Friday.
After dominating possession throughout, Raphael Guerreiro thought he had scored the winner for Dortmund with a crisp volley but it was ruled out for handball after a lengthy review process.
Haaland had a shot blocked, and the ball bounced on the top of Guerreiro's shoulder before he fired in.
The excellent simulated crowd noise jeered the decision, and it looked like the key moment before Haaland's fine header.
His winner was the 25th league goal scored by a teenager for Dortmund this season, and saw the club equal their record goals tally for a single Bundesliga campaign (82) with three games still to play.
Line-ups
Düsseldorf
- 33Kastenmeier
- 5Ayhan
- 3Hoffmann
- 23GießelmannBooked at 80mins
- 25Zimmermann
- 22Stöger
- 31SobottkaSubstituted forMoralesat 81'minutes
- 29SuttnerSubstituted forSkrzybskiat 76'minutes
- 10Berisha
- 15ThommySubstituted forZimmerat 83'minutes
- 11KaramanSubstituted forHenningsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rensing
- 6Morales
- 9Kownacki
- 14Ofori
- 19M Jorgensen
- 20Skrzybski
- 28Hennings
- 32Bormuth
- 39Zimmer
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 15Hummels
- 16AkanjiBooked at 70mins
- 5HakimiBooked at 84mins
- 27Can
- 28WitselSubstituted forHaalandat 61'minutes
- 13Guerreiro
- 7Sancho
- 23T HazardBooked at 58minsSubstituted forReynaat 74'minutes
- 19Brandt
Substitutes
- 14Schulz
- 17Haaland
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 30Pherai
- 32Reyna
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Goal!
Goal! Fortuna Düsseldorf 0, Borussia Dortmund 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Manuel Akanji with a cross.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Jean Zimmer (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings with a through ball.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Manuel Akanji.
Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).
Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund).
Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Jean Zimmer replaces Erik Thommy.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Steven Skrzybski (Fortuna Düsseldorf) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Rouwen Hennings following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Rouwen Hennings replaces Kenan Karaman.
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Alfredo Morales replaces Marcel Sobottka.
Booking
Niko Gießelmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niko Gießelmann (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Hand ball by Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund).
Substitution
Substitution, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Steven Skrzybski replaces Markus Suttner because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Fortuna Düsseldorf. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Matthias Zimmermann (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick on the right wing.
VAR Decision: No Goal Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-0 Borussia Dortmund.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Hand ball by Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt blocked. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.
Attempt saved. Marcel Sobottka (Fortuna Düsseldorf) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erik Thommy.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Fortuna Düsseldorf).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland replaces Axel Witsel.
Booking
Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Kaan Ayhan (Fortuna Düsseldorf) wins a free kick in the defensive half.