Bayern Munich beat Monchengladbach to move one win away from Bundesliga title

Bayern have won 13 consecutive matches in all competitions. It is their longest competitive winning streak since December 2017 to February 2018

Champions-elect Bayern Munich found a late winner to see off Borussia Monchengladbach and move to within one win of another Bundesliga title.

Bayern were far from their best but Leon Goretzka nipped in to poke home the winner four minutes from time.

Hansi Flick's side will win the title for a record 30th time if they beat Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee had put Bayern ahead before Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled the match.

Gladbach stay in the final Champions League place despite the late loss - but they have now won just one of their last five.

Borussia Dortmund's stoppage-time winner earlier on Saturday meant that the title could not be secured this weekend, and that perhaps helped set the tone for a sluggish Bayern display.

The suspensions of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski - who have a combined 60 goals and assists in the league this season - also looked likely to be crucial.

Gladbach were the better side early on and thought they were ahead when Jonas Hofmann ran in and scored but the video assistant referee called it back for offside.

Substitute Breel Embolo then somehow missed from a yard out for Monchengladbach before Yann Sommer's error gifted Bayern the opener.

Joshua Zirkzee has scored four goals in eight Bundesliga appearances. The only other teenager to net more than three in his first eight BL matches for Bayern is Gerd Muller (7)

The Swiss keeper's pass went straight to Zirkzee, and the Dutch stand-in confidently steered into an open goal from 20 yards.

Gladbach were level before the break through another error, France defender Pavard sliding in to clear Patrick Herrmann's low cross but only planting into his own net.

Manuel Neuer had to make several saves in the second half but more sleepy defending led to the late winner.

A crossfield ball should have been cut out but Pavard was able to reach it and cut back for Goretzka to finish from a few yards out.