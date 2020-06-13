German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich2B Mgladbach1

Bayern Munich beat Monchengladbach to move one win away from Bundesliga title

Leon Goretzka scores
Bayern have won 13 consecutive matches in all competitions. It is their longest competitive winning streak since December 2017 to February 2018

Champions-elect Bayern Munich found a late winner to see off Borussia Monchengladbach and move to within one win of another Bundesliga title.

Bayern were far from their best but Leon Goretzka nipped in to poke home the winner four minutes from time.

Hansi Flick's side will win the title for a record 30th time if they beat Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

Teenage striker Joshua Zirkzee had put Bayern ahead before Benjamin Pavard's own goal levelled the match.

Gladbach stay in the final Champions League place despite the late loss - but they have now won just one of their last five.

Borussia Dortmund's stoppage-time winner earlier on Saturday meant that the title could not be secured this weekend, and that perhaps helped set the tone for a sluggish Bayern display.

The suspensions of Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski - who have a combined 60 goals and assists in the league this season - also looked likely to be crucial.

Gladbach were the better side early on and thought they were ahead when Jonas Hofmann ran in and scored but the video assistant referee called it back for offside.

Substitute Breel Embolo then somehow missed from a yard out for Monchengladbach before Yann Sommer's error gifted Bayern the opener.

Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee has scored four goals in eight Bundesliga appearances. The only other teenager to net more than three in his first eight BL matches for Bayern is Gerd Muller (7)

The Swiss keeper's pass went straight to Zirkzee, and the Dutch stand-in confidently steered into an open goal from 20 yards.

Gladbach were level before the break through another error, France defender Pavard sliding in to clear Patrick Herrmann's low cross but only planting into his own net.

Manuel Neuer had to make several saves in the second half but more sleepy defending led to the late winner.

A crossfield ball should have been cut out but Pavard was able to reach it and cut back for Goretzka to finish from a few yards out.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forDaviesat 62'minutes
  • 32Kimmich
  • 18Goretzka
  • 22Gnabry
  • 11CuisanceSubstituted forComanat 62'minutes
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 88'minutes
  • 35ZirkzeeSubstituted forWriedtat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odriozola
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 19Davies
  • 26Ulreich
  • 28Singh
  • 29Coman
  • 34Batista Meier
  • 38Wriedt
  • 42Musiala

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18LainerBooked at 69mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 30ElvediSubstituted forJantschkeat 45'minutes
  • 25BensebainiBooked at 45mins
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 6Kramer
  • 7HerrmannSubstituted forWendtat 70'minutes
  • 13Stindl
  • 23Hofmann
  • 10ThuramSubstituted forEmboloat 10'minutesSubstituted forBénesat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Doucouré
  • 16Traoré
  • 17Wendt
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 24Jantschke
  • 26Müsel
  • 27Quizera
  • 36Embolo
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Mgladbach
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1.

Offside, FC Bayern München. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Kwasi Okyere Wriedt is caught offside.

Hand ball by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Attempt blocked. Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Attempt missed. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Tony Jantschke with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Ivan Perisic.

Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lars Stindl.

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Borussia Mönchengladbach 1. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Breel Embolo.

Hand ball by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Attempt missed. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a headed pass.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kwasi Okyere Wriedt replaces Joshua Zirkzee.

Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München).

Foul by Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Patrick Herrmann.

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

Booking

Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yann Sommer.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a headed pass.

Foul by Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christoph Kramer.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lars Stindl tries a through ball, but Patrick Herrmann is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Michaël Cuisance.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Alphonso Davies replaces Lucas Hernández.

Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

