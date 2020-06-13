Jake Cooper: Millwall defender signs new deal with Championship club

Jake Cooper has scored once this season for Millwall - the winner at Bristol City in December

Millwall defender Jake Cooper has signed a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals in 151 games for the Lions since joining from Reading in January 2017.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of the deal but stated Cooper will "remain an integral part of the Lions' set-up for years to come".

Cooper has been an ever-present in the Millwall defence for more than two seasons.

After initially joining on loan in January 2017, he made his move permanent the following summer for an undisclosed fee having helped the club reach the League One play-offs, which they won with victory over Bradford at Wembley.