Marc Pugh: QPR release midfielder because of 'economic situation'

Marc Pugh celebrates his goal in the 2-2 draw with Birmingham in February

QPR midfielder Marc Pugh has left the club after the London side said they could not afford to offer him a new deal in the current economic climate.

The 33-year-old needed to play just one more game to trigger an automatic 12-month extension.

He had scored twice in 31 appearances in all competitions for the Rs.

"The changing economic situation has had a huge impact and tough decisions such as this are required," said director of football Les Ferdinand.

Clubs have not played matches since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is not known when supporters will be able to return to grounds to watch matches.

"Marc is a fantastic professional and he deserves to be treated with absolute respect," manager Mark Warburton told the club website.

"The simple reality is we, as a club, are not in a position to be able to provide a further 12-month contract to Marc."

Having joined Bournemouth from Hereford in 2010, he helped the Cherries win promotion from League One to the Premier League and played more than 300 games for the south cost club before leaving for Loftus Road last summer.

"I have no interest in disrespecting Marc by simply not playing him and having him train as hard as he always does with no prospect of being involved," added Warburton.

"He leaves us with enormous gratitude on our part. His experience and professionalism have been invaluable both on and off the pitch."

Pugh, who also had spells at Bury and Shrewsbury at the start of his career, scored his final goal for QPR in his penultimate game - a 2-2 draw at home to Birmingham City.

"I'm obviously disappointed that I am unable to finish the season and make a push for the play-offs with the lads, however I fully understand the club's position and I appreciate that they have been honest with me regarding their situation and where that left me as a player," Pugh said.