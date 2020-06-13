Gareth Bale in squad as Real Madrid get set to return
Gareth Bale could feature for Real Madrid when they return to La Liga action against Eibar.
Wales star Bale is in a 23-man squad named by Zinedine Zidane as second-placed Real host an Eibar side who are two points clear of the bottom three.
Bale was an unused substitute for Real's last game, a 2-1 loss at Real Betis on 8 March.
Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is back in contention after breaking his ankle in February.
Bale, 30, has scored three times in his 18 Real games in 2019-20.
His last appearance came as a substitute in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on 26 February.
Real won 4-0 at Eibar when the two teams met earlier in the season, with Karim Benzema scoring twice.