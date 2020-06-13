Premier League coronavirus testing: Two positive results from 1,200 tests

There have been eight rounds of testing in the Premier League

There were two positive results for coronavirus from 1,200 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.

Bottom side Norwich City have confirmed that one of their players returned a positive test.

There have now been 16 positive results from 8,687 tests in total.

The Premier League - suspended since 13 March - is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST, with Manchester City v Arsenal at 20:15.

The eighth round of twice-weekly screening of players and club staff took place on 11 and 12 June.

Both individuals who returned positive tests will have to self-isolate for seven days before being tested again.