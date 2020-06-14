Scottish Gossip: Celtic, SPFL, Rangers, Livingston, Ross County, Scotland

Celtic manager Neil Lennon expects the first Old Firm game of next season - at Celtic Park - to be pushed back to give more chance of fans being allowed back in the stadium. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon believes he needs to achieve European success before he can be mentioned alongside Celtic managerial greats such as Jock Stein and Martin O'Neill. (Scotland on Sunday)

The SPFL are likely to hold a vote on reconstruction even if feedback from clubs shows the 14-10-10-10 proposal won't reach the required total to pass. (Sun)

Cardiff City are ready to rival Rangers for £1m-rated Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers are close to completing the signing of 16-year-old Blackpool striker Tony Weston. (Sunday Mail)

The Ibrox club are also set to sign Ross County starlet James Graham. (Sun)

Scotland coach Steven Reid says "it's just a matter of time" before Billy Gilmour makes the full international squad if the 19-year-old midfielder continues to get game time at Chelsea. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers and Manchester United winger Andrei Kenchelskis - currently in charge of PFC Navbahor Namangan in Uzbekistan - wants to manage a Scottish club. (Sun)