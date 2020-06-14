Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker leaves Sunderland as short-term deal ends

Kyle Lafferty scores for Sunderland against Gillingham in March

Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty has left Sunderland after completing a short-term deal at the League One side.

The 32-year-old former Burnley, Rangers and Hearts striker joined the Black Cats in January and scored two goals in 11 appearances.

"Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Kyle the best of luck for the future," said the club on Sunday.

Lafferty made his senior international debut in 2006 and has scored 20 goals in 73 appearances.

His former clubs also include Norwich City, Sion, Palermo and Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.