Cardiff City: Danny Ward and Jazz Richards to play beyond expiry of contracts

Cardiff City striker Danny Ward (right) waited 3,305 days between his first and second Premier League appearances

Wales international Jazz Richards and striker Danny Ward are set to play beyond the expiry of their contracts to help Cardiff City's promotion bid.

Richards is an injury doubt for Cardiff's game against Leeds United next Sunday, when the Championship resumes after the Covid-19 lockdown.

But, like Ward, he has told Cardiff manager Neil Harris he wants to play to the end of the extended season.

"I have asked both to be available for the rest of the season," said Harris.

"I want both to be part of the squad. Both have said 'yes' they are happy to do that, unless anything changes before Sunday's game."

The players' current contracts expire on 30 June, but they can play on as part of their severance terms or agree short-term extensions to take them to the end of the current season.

Cardiff's last regular Championship game is scheduled for July 22 at home to Hull City, though the play-offs will finish with the final in August. The Bluebirds are currently ninth in the table, two points from the play-off places.

Harris had previously said he was "confident" the pair would be available, though the long-term future of both is clouded in doubt.

The Cardiff manager said he had had regular dialogue with the pair and is sympathetic to their situation in unprecedented times.

"It's difficult at the moment for those guys because they have a little bit of uncertainty as to what they are doing," said Harris.

"But the club does as well - what league are we going to be in? Financial constraints, is there going to be a salary cap next season?

"We are like every club out there. I can have an opinion on what I would like to do with those players. The players can have an opinion.

"But I don't think things can really be crystal clear until we know what division we are going to be playing in next season and until the EFL make the rules and regulations.

"Both players understand that. I have had really good conversations and good communications between me and my players and both will be in the training group on Monday."

Ward, 28, joined Cardiff from Rotherham in 2017 and played in Saturday's training games against Swansea City, which finished 0-0 and 1-1.

Wales defender Richards, 29, was signed in 2016 in a deal which saw Scott Malone head to Fulham in a swap.

Richards has been hampered by a calf injury and Harris said the Wales international was "unlikely" to feature against Leeds.

Cardiff also have three loan players whose contracts expire on June 30, but are keen to continue with the Bluebirds.

Full back Dion Sanderson is on loan from Wolves, along with Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah and Bournemouth's Australian defender Brad Smith.

Harris said: "We have to seek permission from the loan clubs but they cannot deny it. So it does become a decision between the player and the club.

"I spoke to all three individually, all are really happy, have really enjoyed it and want to stay. I want them to stay and be part of it so it is just going to be a question of the paperwork in the weeks to come."

Meanwhile Cardiff hope to have Republic of Ireland defender Greg Cunningham back in training this week.

The left back has been sidelined since October after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, while on loan at Blackburn Rovers.