Jimmy Nicholl: Who makes ex-Man Utd, Rangers & NI defender's XI?

Jimmy Nicholl made his name at Manchester United in the 1970s and early 1980s, played for Rangers, and represented Northern Ireland with distinction.

The former right-back also turned out for Toronto Blizzard, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers. But who made his team-mates XI?

Goalkeeper: Pat Jennings

Pat made his debut for Northern Ireland in 1964 and ended up playing against Brazil at the 1986 World Cup. We got beaten 3-0 but he stopped us losing by seven or eight on what was his 41st birthday. He was immense and I loved him to bits. And he's got the deepest voice in world football.

Right-back: Alex Forsyth

I took Alex's place at right-back and that was hard. If you look at the goals he scored at Manchester United - right foot, left foot, 20 yards - he was a great player, and a good crosser of the ball. I travelled in with him every day. He'd say: "You're doing great, son." I never felt he thought: "Who's this whippersnapper?"

Centre-backs: Martin Buchan & Chris Nicholl

Martin Buchan was my captain for all my years at Manchester United. He was a class act, immaculate. Being captain of Manchester United, it's all about how you behave and he did it to a T.

Big Chris is my father's uncle's son, so he's my cousin. Or maybe my second cousin. I'm not sure. He is a lovely big man. In 1980, we went to Australia with Northern Ireland. We were playing the national team and scored so I turned round to walk back to my right-back spot. Chris grabbed me by the neck and said: "Who do you think you are? That fella has just scored a goal for his country. You get up and shake his hand."

I was 23 or 24 and that stuck with me. Now I always say the same to players.

Left-back: Arthur Albiston

Me and him were only 15 when we arrived at United. They were picking 12 new apprentices. They tried to get 12 English fellas but they got nine and then there was me, Arthur Albiston from Scotland and a Welsh fella called Brendan Davies, who did his cartilage in. Arthur was a steady player. Everybody loved him at Old Trafford.

Right-midfield: George Best

While at Manchester United, Nicholl played against Best in the early 1970s

To get the opportunity to play three times with George for Northern Ireland was enough for me. I never thought that was going to happen. He was playing for Fulham and Danny Blanchflower brought him in to play the Netherlands in a World Cup qualifier. He was 31 and everybody thought he was finished, but to see him play the way he did in the middle of the pitch... I wish kids nowadays would YouTube Best, Jimmy Johnstone and Willie Henderson. There was no tricks; it was all about balance and riding tackles.

Centre-midfield: Martin O'Neill & Sammy McIlroy

For what I went through with them, I have to put them in. There are certain qualities that people bring and Sammy was the one that took you under his wing. You had so much to learn by listening to him. He was a great player, dribbler, work rate, everything.

When Martin became captain of Northern Ireland he was inspirational. It was the way he used to talk to people.

Left-midfield: Davie Cooper

My worst opponents were Willie Johnston and Davie, so he has to be in my team of players I've played with. He was brilliant. I used to pick him up in the morning in Motherwell, go to Glasgow city centre before we went to Ibrox, get a cup of tea, a croissant and strawberry jam every morning at eight. They called him 'The Moody Blue' but he was far from it.

Strikers: Jimmy Greenhoff & Ally McCoist

Jimmy Greenhoff came to Manchester United at 32. When he arrived, he said to me: "You and me are staying behind after training." I was clipping balls in to his feet and chest. He would bring it down and finish. He was working on loads of things at 30-odd years of age. They say he was the best English fella never to be capped and I could believe that.

I always liked Ally for his determination to prove people wrong and he was proved right in the end. I don't think people realise how determined he was with his football, with him being a cheeky chappy. He was brave, hard. He hooked me once for a wee incident in training when I was the ref! That's how seriously he took his football.