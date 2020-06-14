Lionel Messi: Pitch-invader who tried to get selfie with star 'should be charged'

Messi scored the fourth goal in the visitors' 4-0 victory

A pitch-invader who breached security to get a selfie with Barcelona's Lionel Messi at a behind-closed-doors game should face charges, says La Liga.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi's name and number, appeared on the pitch early in the second half of Saturday's 4-0 win away to Mallorca.

He managed to pose for a picture within a couple of metres of Messi before being grabbed by security staff.

La Liga made clear its "absolute condemnation" of the incident.

"This type of conduct puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition," it added in a statement.

The fan claims he scaled a two-metre high fence to gain access to Mallorca's stadium.

"I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening. I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he's my idol," the French Mallorca resident told radio station Cadena Cope.