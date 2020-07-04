Who are the best Irish Premiership transfers in the past 10 years?

The Irish Premiership transfer window is invariably exciting, chaotic and exhausting.

The winter and, in particular, summer windows have over the years delivered some truly head-turning developments.

The most recent one, for example, saw Cliftonville's Rory Donnelly jump ship to Glentoran and battle-hardened Crusaders captain Colin Coates embark on a new challenge with Glenavon.

In any other year, clubs would at this point be shaping up to strengthen their squads ahead of pre-season.

However, with the 2020 footballing calendar upended, we're looking back on the best Irish League transfers over the last 10 years.

You can decide on your top 10 by voting at the bottom.

Andrew Waterworth (Glentoran to Linfield)

After ending his five-year stint with Glentoran by firing them to Irish Cup success, Waterworth's Linfield career began inauspiciously, breaking a bone in his leg on his debut in the Blues' Europa League qualifying win over IF Fuglafjordur.

That would not, however, be a sign of things to come as Waterworth quickly established himself as Linfield's first-choice striker.

The former Ards and Lisburn Distillery forward has gone on to win two league titles, an Irish Cup and a League Cup with the Blues.

Liam Boyce (Free Agent to Cliftonville)

Boyce returned for a second spell with Cliftonville in 2012 after a brief period at Werder Bremen.

His capture proved a masterstroke by Reds boss Tommy Breslin as Boyce's ingenuity in attack lifted the north Belfast club to their first league title in 15 years in 2013.

Boyce's 29-goal haul earned him the NIFWA Player of the Year award, and he helped Cliftonville retain their crown before joining Ross County in 2014.

Cathair Friel (Limavady United to Ballymena United)

After catching the eye at Limavady United, Friel exploded onto the scene at Ballymena United in 2016.

The pocket rocket Sky Blues forward found the net 17 times in his debut year at the Showgrounds and managed another 16 during the 2018-19 season as Ballymena challenged Linfield for the title.

The 27-year-old has been troubled by injuries over the last year, but when he's fully fit and firing, he is one of the most feared frontmen in the division.

Joe Gormley (Free Agent to Cliftonville)

Like Boyce, Gormley was lured back to Solitude after having chased his dream of full-time football.

After failing to make the grade at Peterborough United, Joe 'the Goal' returned to Cliftonville in 2017 and hasn't stopped scoring since, with 62 league goals in under three seasons.

Now 30, Gormley remains a key figure for Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin, helping the former Institute boss clinch this season's County Antrim Shield.

Jimmy Callacher (Glentoran to Linfield)

Another man to have crossed the 'Big Two' divide, Callacher has been an ultra-dependable operator in Linfield's defence since arriving from Glentoran in 2014.

Last season, Callacher's impressive displays earned him the NIFWA Player of the Year award having forged a rock-solid partnership with Mark Stafford at the heart of the Blues' title-winning backline.

Miguel Chines (Knockbreda to Carrick Rangers)

Something of an Irish League nomad, Chines arrived at Carrick Rangers in 2014 having taken in spells at Linfield, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Knockbreda.

On the last day of the 2015-16 season, the Portuguese striker etched his name into Taylor's Avenue folklore with a stoppage-time overhead kick against Ballinamallard United to save Carrick from relegation.

Joel Cooper (Ballyclare Comrades to Glenavon)

Glenavon edged out a number of interested suitors to sign Cooper from Ballyclare Comrades in 2015.

Then a precocious teenager, Cooper blossomed into one of the Irish League's most feared wingers at Mourneview Park, playing a key role in the Lurgan Blues' 2016 Irish Cup triumph before joining Linfield in 2018.

Jordan Forsythe (Bangor to Crusaders)

Much was expected of Forsythe when he arrived at Seaview in 2015 after winning the Championship Player of the Year award in his last campaign at Bangor.

But he has had little trouble living up to the hype, becoming a key cog in Stephen Baxter's side during the Crues' title wins in 2016 and 2018.

Chris Johns (Bangor to Coleraine)

Another former Bangor favourite, Johns has been an integral member of the Coleraine set-up since joining the Bannsiders in January 2016.

Johns has become one of the league's most dependable shot-stoppers, playing a key role in the club's Irish Cup success in 2018 and this season's League Cup.

Curtis Allen (Inverness Caledonian Thistle to Glentoran)

Allen joined the Glens in January 2014 after a difficult spell with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 31-year-old striker returned to Coleraine on loan in January, but not before he scored 110 goals for the Oval club, including key strikes in Europa League play-off semi-finals and an Irish Cup semi-final along the way.

Marcus Kane (Linfield to Glentoran)

While Waterworth and Callacher moved from the Glens to the Blues, Kane has had an enormous impact in eight years at the Oval since moving in the opposite direction in 2012.

A stalwart approaching 300 games for the club, captain Kane has been a key figure under the Mick McDermott regime.

Martin Donnelly (Cliftonville to Larne)

Twice a league winner with Cliftonville, Donnelly has been a crucial part of Larne's resurgence since completing his move to Inver Park in 2017.

Having helped Tiernan Lynch's men secure promotion back to the top-flight, Donnelly has reminded Premiership audiences of his fleet-footed dynamism out wide with nine goals this season.

Billy Joe Burns (Linfield to Crusaders)

Burns switched from Windsor Park to Seaview in 2014 after a trophy-laden spell with Linfield that included three league titles and three Irish Cups.

And the right-back has continued his impressive trophy haul during his time on the Shore Road, with another three Premiership crowns, an Irish Cup and a couple of County Antrim Shields.

Burns was also named Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2016 after an excellent showing during his second title-winning campaign with Crusaders.

Eoin Bradley (Glenavon to Coleraine)

After a successful two-year spell at Glenavon, helping the Lurgan Blues to the 2016 Irish Cup, Bradley returned for a second Showgrounds stint in January 2017.

Regarded as one of the toughest strikers in the league, Bradley has been a hugely effective focal point of the Bannsiders attack in recent seasons, helping them to their first Irish Cup in 15 years in 2018.

Paul Heatley (Carrick Rangers to Crusaders)

Few players have terrorised defenders quite like Heatley has since joining Crusaders from Carrick in 2012.

The Seaview speed demon enjoyed his annus mirabilis in 2014-15, netting 27 league goals to help the Crues prise the Gibson Cup away from north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

Heatley built on the momentum of that memorable season to net another 41 times during his side's 2015-16 and 2017-18 title wins, cementing his legacy as one of the club's greatest ever players.

Roy Carroll (Free Agent to Linfield)

After missing out on the league and Irish Cup to Crusaders and Glenavon in 2016, Linfield boss David Healy made a significant move in the transfer market by snapping up Northern Ireland goalkeeper Carroll.

The then 38-year-old joined the Blues after a nomadic period of his career which included spells in Denmark and Greece before a two-year stint with Notts County.

It is difficult to overstate Carroll's impact at Windsor Park. He was named Linfield's Player of the Year in his first season as the former Manchester United stopper helped the club to the league, cup and County Antrim Shield treble.

Carroll won a second league title with Linfield before leaving the club in 2019.

Philip Lowry (Portadown to Crusaders)

The former Linfield midfielder was a major arrival at newly-crowned champions Crusaders in 2016 following a brief spell with Portadown.

Lowry has been a pillar of consistency during his four years in north Belfast, establishing himself as one of the Irish League's most impressive all-rounders.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a fruitful 2019-20 campaign, too, netting eight times in the league.

Sean O'Neill (Dungannon Swifts to Crusaders)

Having shone for the Swifts, O'Neill joined Crusaders in 2011 as a replacement for Chris Keenan.

It soon proved a shrewd move by Crues boss Stephen Baxter, with O'Neill cementing his place as the Seaview club's first-choice.

Nine years on, he remains a vocal member of the home dressing room on the Shore Road, with eight trophies to his name including three league titles.

Barry Johnston (Glenavon to Cliftonville)

In September 2010, Johnston began his third and most productive spell with Cliftonville.

The combative midfielder was a key cog in the Reds' back-to-back league successes in 2013 and 2014 before leaving for Carrick Rangers a year later.

His midfield partnership with Ryan Catney provided the indefatigable engine room for Tommy Breslin's side.

Matthew Tipton (Dundalk to Portadown)

In the 2010-11 season, Portadown lacked a cutting edge, with just 49 goals in 38 games.

The following campaign, however, proved far more prolific with Tipton - who joined in January 2011 - well and truly settled at Shamrock Park.

The Welshman fired 27 league goals as the Ports finished second behind Linfield. Tipton's remarkable haul earned him a move to the champions, where he stayed for two years before joining Ballymena United in 2014.