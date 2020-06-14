Chesterfield agrees 14th season in charge at Barry Town

Barry Town have had Gavin Chesterfield in charge since 2007

Gavin Chesterfield is to take charge of Barry Town for a 14th season after signing a new two-year deal.

He has taken charge of 450 games since taking over ahead of the 2007-08 season.

After they were withdrawn from what is now the Cymru Premier in 2013, Chesterfield took Barry through three promotions in four years to return to the top flight in 2017.

"I'm genuinely honoured to sign a new deal with the club," he said.

"Going into my 14th season we have grown immeasurably together. The future looks exciting both on and off the field and I'm proud to be a part of it."