Osasuna 0-5 Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix scores two goals

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their past nine league and cup games

Portugal forward Joao Felix scored two goals as Atletico Madrid moved into a Champions League spot with a crushing win at Osasuna.

The 20-year-old Portugal forward, a £113m signing from Benfica last July, struck either side of half-time before three goals in the last 11 minutes.

Marcos Llorente made it 3-0, and Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco added to Osasuna's pain with late goals.

Atletico, who had started the day sixth in the table, climb to fourth.

They are two points behind third-placed Sevilla after their biggest win of the season, while their remaining nine games include a trip to leaders Barcelona on 1 July.

Diego Simeone's side have taken four points from two games since La Liga resumed behind closed doors last week after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Osasuna are 11th in the table.