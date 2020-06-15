Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal decision 'possibly the most important' of my career

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) featured for Arsenal in their friendly against Brentford before the season restart

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says the decision whether to sign a new deal with Arsenal is "possibly the most important" of his career.

The 30-year-old Gabon international's current contract runs out in June 2021.

"I haven't had an offer recently, but I did speak to the club quite a few months ago, and they know why nothing has happened yet," Aubameyang told French football programme Telefoot.

"It's a turning point in my career and I want to be honest with everyone."

He added: "They [Arsenal] have the keys. It is up to them to do their work and, after that, we will see how things go. It'll certainly be a very difficult decision to make."

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

In March, prior to the league's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he wants to keep him "under any circumstances" and the club need to discuss a new deal with their captain before the end of the season.

Barcelona and Inter Milan are understood to be interested in the forward.

Arsenal, who sit ninth in the table, travel to second-placed Manchester City when the Premier League restarts on Wednesday.