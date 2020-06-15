John Robertson: Inverness CT manager extends contract until 2023

John Robertson (right) returned to Inverness in 2017

John Robertson has signed a new two-year contract, tying him to Inverness Caledonian Thistle until 2023.

Caley Thistle were runners up in the curtailed Scottish Championship last season, but could yet find themselves in the Premiership.

Clubs are being asked whether they would support an expanded 14-team top flight following the coronavirus pandemic.

Robertson, 55, had been linked with former club Hearts.

And the ex-Tynecastle striker and manager, who is in his second spell as Inverness boss, said: "I know we are getting closer to achieving our goal. I will continue to give my all to get us back into the top tier of Scottish football and I can't wait to get the boys back on the training pitch."

Inverness CEO Scot Gardiner said he "could not be happier" to have agreed Robertson's extended contract.