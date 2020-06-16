EFL: How to follow Championship return, plus League One and League Two play-offs

Fulham will host west London rivals Brentford in the first game when the Championship resumes on Saturday

English Football League action returns on Thursday, after more than three months away because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first legs of the League Two play-off semi-finals kick off a congested schedule, which will see Championship clubs back in action on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to follow the remaining games between now and early August.

Television

Brentford's trip to promotion rivals Fulham heralds the return of the Championship and will be the first of 30 of the remaining 108 regular-season games to be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

Unlike in the Premier League, none of these will be on free-to-air television.

Season-ticket holders at Championship clubs will be able to watch all of their team's remaining regular-season games online via the EFL's iFollow streaming service or their club's equivalent streaming platform.

Access will be through the club with which the supporter holds the season ticket and "may be in lieu of a refund or part of a wider package as determined by each individual club".

Non-season ticket holders will be able to watch a stream of an individual Championship fixture for £10.

All play-off matches in the Championship, League One and League Two will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

The League One play-offs will begin on Friday, 3 July.

For people living outside of the UK, you can watch your team in action using your club's iFollow service.

Radio

BBC local radio stations will continue to bring you commentary on your team as the action unfolds.

Unfortunately, rights restrictions mean the games cannot be broadcast online.

Where to find your BBC local radio station on FM and MW or DAB digital radio

Online

BBC Sport will be offering an extensive live text service on the remaining games across the website and app.

There will be coverage of all Championship matches, either individually or as part of a full EFL live text commentary.

Every play-off game across the Championship, League One and League Two will be covered individually.

First fixtures

Thursday, 18 July

League Two play-off semi-finals, first leg (all times BST)

Colchester United v Exeter City (17:15)

Northampton Town v Cheltenham Town (19:45)

Saturday, 20 July

Championship (15:00 BST unless stated)

Fulham v Brentford (12:30)

Millwall v Derby County (13:00)

Blackburn Rovers v Bristol City

Huddersfield Town v Wigan Athletic

Hull City v Charlton Athletic

Luton Town v Preston North End

Middlesbrough v Swansea City (12:30)

Queens Park Rangers v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke City

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

West Bromwich Albion v Birmingham City

Sunday, 21 July

Championship