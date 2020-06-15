Scott Cuthbert: Stevenage captain signs new deal with relegation-threatened club

Scott Cuthbert has started 67 league games for Stevenage in his two years at the club

Stevenage captain Scott Cuthbert has signed a new contract with the club "irrespective of which league" they will play in next season.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been with the League Two side since 2018.

Stevenage were bottom of the table when the season ended because of Covid-19, but still might not be relegated.

Macclesfield Town are 23rd in the fourth tier but await the outcome of Friday's independent hearing to see if they will be docked further points.

The Silkmen face EFL misconduct charges related to unpaid wages and will go down instead of Stevenage if they are deducted three points or more.

“Scott has been excellent for us over the last two seasons. He has been a model professional on and off the pitch in difficult times and he is someone we believe epitomises what we are about," Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace told the club website.