Sportscene to show 100th Scottish Cup & 2005 Helicopter Sunday
-
- From the section Scottish
The Scottish Cup's centenary year and Helicopter Sunday in 2005 are to be showcased this weekend on BBC Scotland.
The 2004-05 top-flight title race went to the final day, with Rangers pipping Celtic in dramatic fashion. That will be shown on Friday from 19:00 BST on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.
And on Sunday at 19:15, there will be a review of the 1985 Scottish Cup, culminating in the 100th final.
That match at Hampden featured Dundee United and Celtic.
Meanwhile, on Saturday at 18:10, BBC Alba will show Scotland Women's Pinatar Cup meeting with Northern Ireland in Spain from March of this year.