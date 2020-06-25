Sportscene to show 100th Scottish Cup & 2005 Helicopter Sunday

Celtic met Dundee United in the 100th Scottish Cup final

The Scottish Cup's centenary year and Helicopter Sunday in 2005 are to be showcased this weekend on BBC Scotland.

The 2004-05 top-flight title race went to the final day, with Rangers pipping Celtic in dramatic fashion. That will be shown on Friday from 19:00 BST on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website.

And on Sunday at 19:15, there will be a review of the 1985 Scottish Cup, culminating in the 100th final.

That match at Hampden featured Dundee United and Celtic.

Meanwhile, on Saturday at 18:10, BBC Alba will show Scotland Women's Pinatar Cup meeting with Northern Ireland in Spain from March of this year.