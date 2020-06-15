Partick Thistle rule out relegation legal challenge

Partick Thistle will play in Scotland's third tier next season

Partick Thistle have ruled out pursuing legal action after the "sickening" ratification of their relegation.

The Firhill club say they cannot risk the six-figure sum court proceedings would cost and will instead target "justice" through League One promotion.

The SPFL's reconstruction proposal - which would have reversed the demotions of Thistle, Hearts and Stranraer - failed after only 16 clubs backed it.

Thistle have demanded the SPFL set an October start date for League One.

The club feel "badly let down" by the SFPL board and added that the organisation has shown it is "unfit for purpose" in recent months.

"Partick Thistle is neither shocked nor surprised by today's announcement," a club statement read. "It has been clear for some time that we were to be sacrificed for the alleged greater good of the Scottish game, but it is still sickening now that it has been confirmed.

"Court action is our preferred route. However, the reality is that the cost to do so is prohibitive for us and it comes with no guarantee of success.

"We are entitled to feel rage about this injustice, but we should channel that anger and use that money to deliver our own justice in the form of a club whose only stated intention is promotion next season."

Thistle were two points adrift at the bottom of the Championship, but with a game in hand, when the season was ended early on a points-per-game average amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Second-tier clubs have agreed to play a shortened 27-game 2021-21 campaign that is scheduled to start on 17 October.

"We cannot be stopped from playing and clubs in our league have indicated they are able to play. League One must start in a similar timescale to the Championship," Thistle added.

Clubs 'weary' of reconstruction talk - Stranraer chairman

Stranraer chairman Iain Dougan says lower-league clubs have become "weary" with attempts to reconfigure the leagues in the wake of last season being curtailed.

The proposal for an expanded top flight - and promoting Highland League champions Brora Ranges and Lowland counterparts Kelty Hearts in the bottom tier - fell well short of the 75% threshold required in the informal vote.

"I'm disappointed but not surprised," Dougan said. "From various group chats, at lower level a lot of clubs have just had enough.

"It's bad enough that they can start back playing without having all the different variations of reconstruction put out. Some of think we have more to worry about than saving Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer."

Hearts have begun legal action against their relegation and Dougan admits Stranraer could benefit from that.

"We don't have the money for a legal fight," he added. "It would be a case of if Hearts did win, we would sort of piggyback on it. If there was anything coming out of it we would probably gain."